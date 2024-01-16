Y S Sharmila appointed new Andhra Pradesh Congress president

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Y S Sharmila as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). Sharmila, the founder of YSR Telangana Party, had also announced the merger of her party with the Congress. (Y S Sharmila)

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and sister of current Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Congress president has appointed Y S Sharmila Reddy as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” an official announcement by the party stated.

Sharmila joined the party on January 4 in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Her appointment comes a day after incumbent Gidugu Rudra Raju stepped down from the APCC chief post.

“Congress president has also appointed Shri Gidugu Rudra Raju, the outgoing PCC president as special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. The party appreciates the contributions of Gidugu Rudra Raju, in his role as PCC president,” the Congress said in a press release.

Also Read: In Andhra Pradesh, sibling rivalry is Congress’ gain, but by how much remains to be seen

Sharmila, who was till then heading the YSR Telangana Party which she had floated on July 8, 2021, announced that she had merged her party with the Congress.

Expressing happiness after joining the party, Sharmila called Congress the “most secular” party in the country.

“I will work for the party in whatever capacity I can with utmost dedication and commitment. It was my father’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of the country and I shall strive for the same,” she said.

Reacting to the developments, Rudra Raju said Sharmila’s entry into the Congress will certainly strengthen the party.

“You are going to see a lot of changes in the Andhra Pradesh politics in the next few days after the Sankranti festival,” he told reporters at Vijayawada a couple of days ago.

However, there was some apprehension over her appointment.

Former Congress MP from Amalapuram GV Harsha Kumar said she did not have a successful track record in politics.

“She has no successful track record in politics. She is not suitable for bigger responsibilities in the party,” he said.

However, political analyst Suresh Dharur said Sharmila’s induction will provide a semblance of existential purpose.

“It doesn’t mean that her entry will lead to any dramatic results or electoral gains. It is a small step from total oblivion to having found some political relevance,” he said.