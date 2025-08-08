Yamuna goes above danger mark in Delhi, alerts issued for low-lying areas | Video

The Yamuna river on Friday was seen to cross the danger mark of 205.3 metres, near the Old Railway Bridge or the Loha Pul, surpassing yesterday's reach to 204.88 metres. The rising water levels in the Yamuna come amid continuous spells of downpour in its riverbeds of Uttarakhand before entering the plains.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The warning level stands at 204.5 metres and evacuations start at 206 metres, officials said.

According to a report by PTI, the water levels of the river reached 205.10 metres at 8 am on Friday, nearly a couple of hours before it was seen surpassing the danger mark.

"Water discharge at Hathnikund Barrage was recorded at 24,613 cusecs and 46,290 cusecs at Wazirabad Barrage on Friday at 8 am," the flood control bulletin from the district magistrate (east) office said.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

In 2023, the Yamuna reached an unprecedented level of 208.66 metres, the report added.

Pretext of the alarming rise in Yamuna waters

The rising water levels in the Yamuna come amid continuous spells of downpour in its riverbeds of Uttarakhand before entering the plains.

The river originates from Yamunotri glacier in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, which has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an yellow alert for Yamunotri today with light thunderstorms and gusty winds with speed less than 40 kmph. Moderate rains between 5 to 15 mm per hour is also forecasted over the region.

Alerts and evacuation drives

According to irrigation and flood control department, around 12,000 residents living in low-lying areas are being alerted, and the respective sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) are actively monitoring the situation, the PTI report stated.

A heightened alert has been issued to all agencies to take precautionary measures to deal with a potential flood-like situation in the national capital region. Announcements are also being made along the river banks that are seeing alarmingly rising water levels.

"Plans are in place to safely relocate people to secure areas if necessary, the minister added," official said.

Delhi's public works department minister, Parvesh Verma, also visited the banks of the Yamuna river yesterday to examine the rising water levels.