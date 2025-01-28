Karnataka: MLA Yatnal eyeing state BJP chief post amid rift

Senior leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Ramangouda Patil Yatnal on Monday expressed his readiness to challenge incumbent BY Vijayendra for the state president’s position, should elections be announced. Senior leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Ramangouda Patil Yatnal on Monday expressed his readiness to challenge incumbent BY Vijayendra for the state president’s position, should elections be announced

“No one has permanent responsibility in our party. Responsibilities change from time to time. There is no system of a permanent president or permanent general secretary in our party. The party’s parliamentary board decides who should lead the state,” Yatnal said while highlighting the BJP’s principle of rotational leadership.

Yatnal told media that both he and Vijayendra are working towards strengthening the party. “Anybody given the role of state president must work towards strengthening the party. Let’s see who gets the opportunity. Both of us will continue to work with whoever is given the opportunity,” he said.

Addressing potential conflicts, Yatnal expressed confidence that senior leaders in the BJP would manage the situation effectively.

“We are confident that they will handle this too. The party will do its best to create consensus with sincerity among party leaders. Most of us work for ideology,” he stated.

He also underscored the importance of understanding the sentiments of party workers, adding that they would be pleased to see leaders prioritise the party’s growth.

The growing rift between the two leaders became evident when Vijayendra, responding to questions from the media in Bengaluru, downplayed Yatnal’s remarks. He said: “It will be good for me. The central leaders will decide how to choose the president. I am ready for everything. I am sure that it will be good for me.” His comments appeared to signal confidence in his position while subtly addressing the dissent within the party.

This development comes amid increasing internal strife in the BJP’s Karnataka unit. With Yatnal openly indicating his willingness to contest for the top state post, the party’s central leadership now faces the challenge of balancing competing factions while ensuring unity ahead of future political battles.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda said state president BY Vijayendra failed to take the dissident groups into confidence. He also insisted upon a “transparent” election process to appoint the next president of the state who would replace the “ad hoc” president.

“We must speak our heart out irrespective of whether people like it or not. The party should benefit from it,” Gowda said at a press conference.

Changing the core committee members is not a solution because that will not ensure the membership of good people, he opined. “What I feel is that the state president was appointed on an ad hoc basis. Official president will be appointed through the election process,” he added.