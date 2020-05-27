e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Yes Bank case: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan sent to judicial custody till June 11

Yes Bank case: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan sent to judicial custody till June 11

india Updated: May 27, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai : The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday remanded Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Dheeraj Wadhawan and his brother Kapil to judicial custody till June 11.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities had arrested the two brothers on May 14. The judicial custody was extended till June 11 after their 14-day judicial custody ended on Wednesday.

The Wadhawans, who have been arrested by ED on charges of money laundering, will be lodged in one of the jails in Mumbai, the ED authorities said.

ED had initiated proceedings against the duo based on a first information report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 7 against Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawans.

It is alleged that between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term, non-convertible debentures of DHFL and Kapoor received Rs 600 crore as kickbacks from the finance firm in the form of loan advanced to two companies -- DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited and Morgan Credits Private Limited. While Kapoor’s three daughters hold 100℅ stakes in DOIT, Morgan Credits is controlled by his wife.

The Wadhawans, however, maintained that these transactions were entered into the regular course of business. They sought pre-arrest bail, claiming that there was no fraudulent misrepresentation and no wrongful loss was caused to the bank in these transactions.

top news
In huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a roadblock
In huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a roadblock
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
‘China’s way to create distraction’: Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh
‘China’s way to create distraction’: Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
‘He is an entire package’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on Indian bowler
‘He is an entire package’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on Indian bowler
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In