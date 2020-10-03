e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Yet to decide on opening Kartarpur Corridor, says India

Yet to decide on opening Kartarpur Corridor, says India

New Delhi also called on Islamabad to construct required infrastructure, including a bridge, for the safe movement of pilgrims over a stretch that gets waterlogged during the rainy season

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of Kartarpur Corridor road at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab.
A view of Kartarpur Corridor road at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab.(HT file)
         

India on Saturday said it is yet to decide on opening its part of the Kartarpur Corridor, which allows Indian pilgrims visa-free access to Durbar Sahib gurdwara, following Pakistan’s decision to open its side of the corridor.

New Delhi also called on Islamabad to construct required infrastructure, including a bridge, for the safe movement of pilgrims over a stretch that gets waterlogged during the rainy season.

Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry issued a notification for reopening Kartarpur Corridor on Friday following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation. According to reports in the Pakistani media, the notification said Indian pilgrims would be allowed to visit the gurdwara from dawn to dusk.

Responding to queries from the media about Pakistan’s move, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said movement of pilgrims through the corridor was suspended because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We remain in touch with all concerned authorities, including ministries of home affairs and health and family welfare. A decision on reopening of the corridor would be taken in accordance with the Covid protocol and easing of restrictions,” he said.

Srivastava noted that at the time of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor last year and in the bilateral agreement signed in October 2019, it was decided both sides would “establish requisite infrastructure, including construction of a bridge at Budhi Ravi Channel at the earliest, for safe and hassle-free movement of pilgrims”.

He said, “One year hence, Pakistan is yet to construct the bridge while it is ready at our end. A technical meeting with Pakistan was also facilitated and two teams met on August 27, 2020. There is, however, no progress on [the] part of Pakistan.”

The 4.7-km Kartarpur Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district with Durbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. The gurdwara stands on the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, spent the last years of his life.

India had gone ahead with the opening of the corridor last year to respect the sentiments of the Sikh community despite strong misgivings about several steps taken by the Pakistani side, including the imposition of a service fee of $20 on every pilgrim, and security concerns.

Following the closure of the corridor in March, Pakistan had offered to reopen it in June. Pakistan has also opened its section of the corridor on the occasion of some Sikh festivals.

tags
top news
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In