Yoga a ray of hope as world fights Covid: PM Modi

"At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope," Modi said, referring to the benefits of yoga during the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the globe.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:19 AM IST

When there are threats to humanity, yoga offers a holistic way of life and takes us from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while addressing the nation on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day.

“At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope,” Modi said, referring to the benefits of yoga during the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

He also highlighted how yoga became an important medium for self-reliance the world over, and gave people the confidence to fight the viral disease.

“When I speak to frontline workers and doctors, they tell me how they have made yoga an important tool in the fight against Corona. They use it to strengthen their own bodies and for their patients as well,” he said.

The PM quoted Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar who had advised to seek the root of the disease, find the reason of the illness and then ensure its treatment. “This is what yoga does. Today, medical science also focuses on healing apart from treatment and yoga helps in the healing process,” he said.

He also referred to yoga as a means of finding solutions. “We are the biggest source of energy, but we do not realise this energy because of the many divisions that exist…at times, the lives of people exist in silos. The shift from silos to union is yoga, the realisation of oneness is yoga,” he said.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also announced the launch of M-Yoga application, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The app, which will be available in many languages, will show videos on yoga training based on a common protocol.

This will help us in making the ‘’One World, One Health’’ motto successful, he added.

