Yogi Adityanath concedes defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath conceded defeat in by-elections for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliament seats, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid for its overconfidence.

“We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates,” news agency ANI quoted Adityanath as saying in Lucknow.

The defeat is stinging for the BJP because Gorakhpur was Adityanath’s Lok Sabha constituency before he became chief minister. Phulpur was formerly held by his deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

