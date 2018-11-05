‘Why is your name not Raavan?’: Yogi Adityanath’s counter to Allahabad name change query

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, saying the names hold a great significance in India and connect everyone with the country’s glorious tradition.

“When I changed the name of Allahabad, some people raised question over it. Some also said what is there in the name. So, I said why didn’t their parents name them as Ravan and Duryodhana in that case,” Adityanath said while addressing the gathering on the second day of the Gyan Kumbh in Haridwar.

“In this country, the name holds a lot of significance. In this country, maximum names are related to Ram’s and in Scheduled Caste, most people have attached Ram with their names. The name connects us with our glorious tradition,” he said according to news agency ANI.

Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj on October 16 after the proposal to change it was approved by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, triggering protests from the opposition parties over the decision.

Adityanath also highlighted that his government has improved the law and order situation in his state.

“We brought crime under control, broke the spine of organised crime. No kidnapping can take place, no riots can happen, festivals are being celebrated peacefully,” he said.

He also raked the Jawahar Lal Nehru University issue and criticised those who shout slogans “dividing India” at the higher education institute run by “Indian taxpayers’ money”.

“When the whole country celebrates Durga Puja with devotion, then attempts are being made to mark Hirankashyap’s anniversary in that university. When during Vijay Dashami, the country celebrates the euphoric win of Lord Ram, the people in that university attempt to glorify Ravan. Have we ever thought about how did this situation arise?” He asked.

Adityanath also said demanding the proof of the existence of Lord Rama is nothing but a travesty of our education system.

“… There could not be the worst example of the bad state of education when people start demanding the proof of the symbol of our own religion. The evidence is still there and we have also provided them with that. Still, there is some hesitation in taking a decision, which means that it is not about evidence but there is some other issue, a solution of which the people have to find by themselves,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath made a veiled reference to the ongoing Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case and asserted that the wishes of scores of Hindu devotees of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya will soon come true after Diwali.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 09:32 IST