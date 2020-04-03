Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against misbehaving Jamaat members

india

Uttar Pradesh government has taken a serious view of the reports alleging some Tablighi Jamaat members misbehaved with the nurses at a Ghaziabad hospital and ordered booking of the offenders under the stringent National Security Act on Friday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is reported to have told officials to not allow a repeat of Indore-like incident in the state.

It was reported that some members of the Jamaat who had been taken for check-ups at city hospitals had misbehaved with police personnel and government officials and some others who were hospitalised were accused of rude behaviour with the nursing staff.

The Ghaziabad authorities have so far quarantined 156 people from the Jamaat and attempts were on to trace several others they came in contact with after attending the religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in the month of March.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) N K Gupta said 90 people were quarantined at Sunder Deep Collage, 56 at Surya Hospital in Murad Nagar and five each at the MMG Government Hospital and the combined hospital in Sanjay Nagar.

The incident of misbehaviour was reported from M.M.G. Government Hospital.

The Adityanath government ordered on Friday that all the women health staff and women policemen be removed from Covid-19 wards in Ghaziabad hospitals where Tablighi members are admitted.

The order says that only male health staff and policemen will be posted in the wards housing the Jamaat members.

A couple of incidents of misbehaviour with government officials have been reported in the past couple of days, including one from Indore, where surveillance officers including two female doctors were injured when attacked with stones, when they were out contact-tracing and another from a railway isolation facility where the Jamaat members are alleged to have made unreasonable demands and spat on health officials.

Nine people were arrested for the Indore incident and booked under NSA.

In Bihar’s Munger, police and medical personnel were attacked while they were out to collect samples.

And in Maharashtra, a man was assaulted in Solapur because he had informed the village officials about the whereabouts of Tablighi Jamaat members, who had been to the Delhi gathering, in the area.

