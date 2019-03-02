Yogi Adityanath praises PM for ‘befitting reply’ to Pak, says ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan.

“Prime Minister has conducted himself as a ‘Lauh-Purush’ (iron man) during the recent incidents with Pakistan. It has shown that India, today, has a Prime Minister with a strong will and determination, who can make impossible things possible. Modi hai toh mumkin hai (if Modi is in power, anything can happen)” he said at a rally here on Saturday.

“You would have heard when the Pulwama attack happened, PM said that martyrdom of our soldiers won’t go in vain. And valiant IAF pilots destroyed terrorist camps inside Pakistan even before 13 days. Our Wing Commander went to Pakistan and returned on Friday. This shows the determination of a strong government.” he added.

Adityanath also slammed the earlier governments for their inaction against terrorism.

“There were Prime Ministers earlier too, there were governments earlier too but lack of determination to act against terrorists was clearly evident,” he opined.

“Earlier, Pakistani Army used to ingress into our territory. Now, our Army goes there and kills terrorists. Earlier, the Chinese Army used to ingress on our territory but in Doklam, you saw that our Army stopped the Chinese Army from undertaking construction activities in Bhutan,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also praised the central government for its various pro-poor and pro-farmer schemes and claimed that its policies have made India one of the topmost economies in the world.

“Who would have thought that Dalits will have a home of their own?” he asked.

Adityanath urged the people of Bihar to gather in large numbers for the Prime Minister’s rally in Patna tomorrow.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 18:15 IST