Asked about Pulwama attack, Yogi Adityanath gets emotional

Uttar Pradesh’s tough talking chief minister Yogi Adityanath appeared to get emotional on Friday during an interaction with engineering students in Lucknow where he was asked about the steps taken by the government to combat terrorism.

“This is like a chain of events. There is an attack. We investigate and then, things are back to the same. What is your government doing to solve this issue?” a student in the audience asked Adityanath at the “Yuva Ke Mann Ki Baat” programme in the state capital.

The chief minister insisted that terrorism will be eliminated from the country under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“What is happening in Kashmir is like that of a lamp that glows brighter just before it is extinguished. Terrorism is reaching its end. The Narendra Modi government is committed to end this,” Adityanath replied.

While the audience loudly applauded him for the answer, Adityanath appeared to be overcome by emotions and was seen taking out his handkerchief to wipe his nose and his eyes before he taking the next question.

He also said that the security forces acted swiftly after the Pulwama terror attack and killed the conspirator within 48 hours. The suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14 had killed 40 CRPF troopers.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 14:48 IST