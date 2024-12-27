Manmohan Singh dies: From PM Narendra Modi to Yogi Adityanath, how BJP leaders reacted to ex-PM's death

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, several top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders paid their heartfelt tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away at age 92 due to age-related health complications on Thursday night. India's PM Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26(REUTERS)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal also praised the former PM for his role in aiding India's development.

PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

“A political stalwart, his wisdom, humility, and dedication to public service earned him respect and admiration across the political spectrum,” Piyush Goyal said.

In a condolence message on X, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The demise of former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to Indian politics. As Finance Minister and Prime Minister, he played an important role in the governance of the country.”

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his condolences, saying, “India has lost a great scholar, economist & statesman with the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh.”

Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum and natural gas, described Dr Singh as “cerebral and thoughtful”, and stated his admiration for him as a fellow Sikh.

"His contribution during his stint as Finance Minister and stewardship of the nation as the PM will be long remembered by Indians with gratitude and affection," he stated in a post on X.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also appreciated Singh's role in boosting the Indian economy and offered heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also noted Dr Singh's role as governor of RBI and as a former finance minister in a post on X.

“He had served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India. Presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy. Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle,” she said.

Singh's last rites will take place on Saturday with full state honours. The union government has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the former PM. Out of respect, the national flag will also be flown at half mast during this period.