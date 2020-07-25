e-paper
Home / India News / Yogi Adityanath reviews Ram Temple bhoomi pujan preparations in Ayodhya, inspects sanctum sanctorum

Yogi Adityanath reviews Ram Temple bhoomi pujan preparations in Ayodhya, inspects sanctum sanctorum

Around 200 people including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, LK Advani and chief ministers of states are likely to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:42 IST
Pawan Dixit | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Pawan Dixit | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UP CM is offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya days ahead of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony
UP CM is offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya days ahead of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony (Sourced Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi on his maiden visit to Ayodhya on August 5.

After reaching Ayodhya, the chief minister went to Ram Janmabhoomi where he paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift Ram Mandir.

Members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, district magistrate of Ayodhya Anuj Jha and other officials were also present.

Also Read: VHP plans Diwali-like celebrations for mega Ram temple event in Ayodhya

According to members of the Trust, Adityanath inspected the sanctum sanctorum at the Ram Janmabhoomi where PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, apprised the CM about preparations being made at Ram Janmabhoomi for bhumi pujan.

Later, the CM reviewed progress of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya. PM Modi is also expected to announce several new projects for Ayodhya after bhoomi pujan.

For PM Modi’s visit, Ayodhya will be decked up. The lane leading to Ram Janmabhoomi and its adjoining areas will be decorated.

It may be pointed out that pre-construction activity of Ram Mandir began at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on May 11 after the Centre allowed construction work across the country.

Now, this work is over and construction of Ram Mandir will start after PM Modi lays the foundation stone on August 5.

‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
