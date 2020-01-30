Yogi Adityanath says anti-CAA protestors speaking Pakistan’s language

india

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors were directly or indirectly speaking the language of Pakistan and added that any attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in the country would not be tolerated.

“Those who are unnecessarily vitiating the atmosphere by sitting at different places are cheating the country and speaking the language of Pakistan directly or indirectly. Don’t let Pakistan succeed in its ill-intentions, because if it succeeds, not only India but the entire world will suffer irreparable loss,” the CM said while addressing the pass-outs of the Guru Gorakhnath Nursing College, run by the Gorakhnath temple.

The chief minister said the CAA was in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s assurance to minorities in Pakistan that they could come to India.

“In September 1947, after the unfortunate partition of the country, Mahatma Gandhi had said that the doors of the country were open for Pakistan’s Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Jains and they can come back to India whenever they wish. Today, when we are celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, I wish to say that it was the Mahatma whose inspiration led to the signing of the historical Nehru-Liyaquat Pact under which both countries agreed to safeguard their respective minorities,” Yogi said.

Yogi said the spirit of the pact was respected in India where the Muslims never faced discrimination and even held top constitutional posts.

“In Pakistan, no non-Muslim can hold a top post. What kind of discrimination is it?” Yogi asked.

Yogi also targeted eminent personalities supporting anti-CAA protests and said the “self-proclaimed intellectuals” were themselves misled and therefore misleading others to create unrest.