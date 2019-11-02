Yogi Adityanath to ministers: Avoid controversial remarks

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:39 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his cabinet colleagues to refrain from giving, what may be construed as, “unnecessary” or “controversial” statements, and instead coordinate with each other to maintain peace in the state ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case, a minister said on Friday.

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict in the case anytime between November 8 and November 16, before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

The CM purportedly spoke on this matter during a meeting of council of ministers that he convened at the state secretariat in Lucknow on Friday.

“Yes, chief minister has asked us not to react or give any unnecessary statement and coordinate with [each] others to maintain peace in view of Supreme Court’s likely verdict on Ayodhya issue,” the minister cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“Ministers have been asked not to react to the verdict and camp in their respective constituencies or the districts in their charge during the period of verdict,” said a second UP minister.

A senior minister, however, said the CM had made only a passing reference to the issue, saying only government spokesman should speak on this matter, and no other minister should give any statement.

Adityanath’s observations come at a time when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has cancelled its November programmes and has asked its workers to cancel their touring schedules as well.

muslim Clerics call for peace

After Friday prayers, clerics across Lucknow appealed to Muslims to maintain peace and communal harmony after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid title suit.

Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, chairman of Islamic Centre of India and Imam-e-Eidgah, had requested clerics of all mosques to make the appeal. According to an IANS report quoting sources, imams in Aligarh, Agra, Meerut, Azamgarh, Kanpur and Bareilly gave the ‘message of peace’ to Muslims after Friday prayers

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 01:15 IST