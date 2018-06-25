Yogi Adityanath urges seers to be patient, says Ram temple will definitely be built in Ayodhya

Several seers on Monday tried to corner Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the delay in construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya .

They accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and state of shelving the temple issue even as the chief minister urged them to be patient.

The seers were all gathered at the 80th birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the Mani Ram Das Chawni Peeth. Adityanath was the chief guest at the event.

Former BJP MP and seer Ram Vilas Vedanti said, “BJP came to power in 2014 (at the Centre) and in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh on the issue of Ram temple. If BJP fails to build the temple, it will be defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

“You (saints) must not forget that we live in the world’s biggest democracy. We have to keep all the factors in mind before constructing the Ram temple. I can understand the sentiment of saints on the issue and everyone sitting here also empathises with them,” said Adityanath.

“No one should have any doubt about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir will definitely be constructed here,” the chief minister said. His assurance was greeted with a big round of applause and chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ from the gathering.

“When lord Ram will shower his blessings on Ayodhya, the temple will be built. You (saints) have been patient for so long. Be patient for some more time,” he added.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, also expressed his concern over the delay in construction of the temple.

To this, the chief minister said, “How many chief ministers have come to Ayodhya in the last 15 years. Ayodhya was neglected for so many years. It lacked basic amenities like power and water supply. Sanitation was a major issue here. Even the Saryu aarti was stopped by the previous government. It was after the BJP came to power in UP that things began to change and the Saryu aarti was resumed.”

He attacked the Congress for trying to defer the hearing on the temple dispute case in the Supreme Court.

“The Congress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to defer the hearing,” said Adityanath adding, “Goraksh Peeth has been associated with the Ram temple movement since 1934 and continues to be associated with the movement even today.” Adityanath heads the Goraksh Peeth which has its headquarters in Gorakhpur.