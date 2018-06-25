Yogi Adityanath says activists should demand Dalit reservation in AMU, Jamia

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said pro-Dalit activists should demand reservation in the state’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia University in Delhi.

“Those who are saying that Dalits are being discriminated against must be asked when will they raise the issue of reservation for Dalits in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia University?” Yogi said, according to news agency ANI.

“When BHU can provide reservation for Dalits and backward students, why not AMU?” he said at an event in Kannauj on Sunday.

Banaras Hindu University, formerly Central Hindu College, is a public central university in Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath’s statement comes in the backdrop of attacks by opposition parties and several Dalits groups, who have alleged that the BJP government does not do enough to protect the community. Several Dalit lawmakers from the BJP have also raised similar concerns.

Last month, the BJP lawmaker from Bahraich Savitri Bai Phule, at a rally in Lucknow, slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for “failing” to control the repeated targeting of Ambedkar statues in the state.

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath’s statement, AMU professor Shafey Kidwai said, “Aligarh Muslim University’s admission policy falls under the Supreme Court jurisdiction. Matter is pending before SC.

“Currently we don’t have reservation on religious basis. 50% reservation is for internal students. We’ll follow court’s decision,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

The issue of reservation has been a matter of debate in both AMU and Jamia for quite some time.

Both AMU and Jamia, like BHU, are backed by the Central Government and were declared as minority institutes by the former UPA government.

Last year, the BJP had raised the issue of reservation of seats in the two universities for SC, ST, and other OBCs (other backward classes).