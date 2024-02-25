Yogi Adityanath's ‘example’ warning day after cancelling constable exam over ‘paper leak’

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination over instances of cheating, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath'on Sunday said that injustice done to youth is a national sin. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(File)

“Injustice done to youth is a national sin. We have decided that we will adopt the policy of zero tolerance towards those who play with the lives and future of the youth and will deal with those elements strictly and harshly…” the UP CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

"When we take action, we do it in such a way that it sets an example," Adityanath added.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Saturday scrapped the police constable recruitment process for which around 48 lakh people took examinations earlier this month, as protests grew over what aspirants said was a compromised process with widespread cheating.

The exam was held on February 17 and 18, with two shifts per day. Around 48 lakh candidates had applied for 60,244 constable posts. According to officials, as many as 244 people were arrested for ‘fraudulent activities’ during the recruitment exam.

In Saturday's order, the government cited instances of cheating and has issued instructions to repeat the process within six months.

“Orders have been given to cancel the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Civil Police Reserve and to conduct re-examination within the next six months. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. The strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on social media.

This was Uttar Pradesh's largest recruitment drive for such jobs since 2019. Of the total applicants, more than 6,00,000 candidates were from other states, such as Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Punjab.