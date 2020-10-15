Yogi resets protocol to deal with crime against women, onus on senior cops

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:36 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered senior police officers in the state to not only reach the crime spot, but in future also complete the investigations, in all cases of crime against women and children, in a time bound manner, according to an official press statement.

Promising strict action against those behind such incidents in Agra, Chitrakoot and Pratapgarh, Adityanath reiterated that his government was committed to act decisively in all cases of crime against women and children.

Adityanath also said that effective cover of protection must be provided to all the poor and needy likely to be affected in such incidents.

“All cases of crime against women should be tried in fast track courts while those related to minors be tried in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act courts,” said Adityanath, according to the press note. He also stressed on ensuring the guilty were punished in the shortest possible time, the press note said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: In a first, BSP, SP, BJP, Congress field Brahmins for Deoria bypoll

Earlier, Allahabad high court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take steps for the early constitution of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) in each district of the state to ensure appropriate measures including those related to children accused of violating any penal laws.

Besides, the court also directed the state government to ensure that in future, steps for filling vacancies in the JJB are taken at least six months prior to the date of the post getting vacant.

Also Read: UP considering Centre like festival bonanza for its employees before Diwali

Yogi Adityanath government’s bid to close gaps in administration of law and order in the state, especially in cases of crimes against women, follows a huge outcry and allegations of state apathy and mishandling of the gang rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras district.