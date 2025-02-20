‘You are crushed by the system’: Rahul Gandhi to Dalit students in Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students in Rae Bareli. (X-@INCIndia)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday praised the Dalits' role in shaping the Constitution, saying that while it reflects their ideology, they allegedly continue to face systemic oppression.

He made the remark while interacting with Dalit students at the ‘Mool Bharti’ hostel near Bargad Chauraha, accompanied by Congress Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma and other senior party leaders.

Naming some top private companies from the “Big 500” firms, Gandhi asked the youths how many were led by a Dalit.

When one youth responded, “None,” Rahul Gandhi questioned, “Why not?”

Another youth replied, “Because we don't have adequate facilities.”

Gandhi disagreed and said, “(BR) Ambedkar ji did not have any facility. He was alone in his efforts yet he shook the politics of the country.”

“There is an entire system which is against you and doesn't want you to progress. The system attacks you everyday and half of the time you don't even get to know how it attacks you,” said the Congress leader.

“You need to understand that the ideology of the Constitution is your ideology. I can say this to you with guarantee that had there not been Dalits in this country, it would not have got its Constitution. It's your ideology, it's your Constitution but wherever you go now, you are crushed by the system,” Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

During the visit, Rahul Gandhi will attend various programmes and meet party workers in Rae Bareli. He will interact with Bachhrawan workers also and participate in a women’s dialogue event.

The Congress leader will also unveil a statue, address a gathering at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College, and make surprise' visits to Unchahar and Sadar constituencies, followed by a meeting with party leaders.

With PTI inputs