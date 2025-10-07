‘You are sleeping?': CJI BR Gavai shoe attacker Rakesh Kishore recalls what ‘divine power’ told him

A day after he tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during a Supreme Court hearing, 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore said he was “merely one of the foot soldiers of Sanatana Dharma” and had acted on “divine instructions.” Rakesh Kishore, who was immediately restrained by security personnel during the courtroom incident, has since been suspended by the Bar Council of India. (ANI)

Rakesh Kishore, who showed no remorse for his actions, told Hindustan Times, “There are several followers of Sanatana Dharma, and I am one of the foot soldiers who was directed to carry out this act on the instructions of the divine powers.”

Kishore on Tuesday said that he does not regret his action.

'Hurt by the CJI's remarks': Rakesh Kishore

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kishore said he was hurt by the CJI's remarks dismissing a plea seeking restoration of Lord Vishnu's structure in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

“I had already decided, as I was not able to sleep after September 16. Some divine power woke me up and said, 'Nation is burning and you are sleeping?' I am surprised that the chief justice let me go. I was interrogated for three-four hours by the police,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.

While Kishore did not name any individual who purportedly directed him, he told HT that there was widespread resentment among Sanatana Dharma followers over the CJI’s recent orders. “I do not have anything personal against CJI Gavai. I am simply trying to protect what is sacred to me and which hurts me as a follower,” he said.

Kishore cites Nupur Sharma case

He said, "I was hurt. A PIL was filed in the chief justice's court on September 16. Justice Gavai made fun of it by saying 'Go pray to the idol to restore its head'. While we see that when there are cases against other religions, like the railways' land in Haldwani, it was occupied by a particular community. When an attempt was made to remove this, the Supreme Court put a stay on it three years ago. In Nupur Sharma's case, the court said, 'You have ruined the atmosphere'. When there are matters related to the Sanatana Dharma, be it Jallikatu or the height of the Dahi Handi, the Supreme Court's orders have hurt me."

"If you do not want to provide relief, at least do not make fun of it. It was an injustice that the petition was dismissed. However, I am against violence, but you should think about why a common man who is not affiliated with any group took such a step. It is not that I was under the influence of a substance; it was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful and I have no regrets... I have not done anything, God made me do it," Kishore added.

On 'bulldozer action'

Further, he said the Chief Justice of India should maintain the dignity of the Constitutional post, and criticised Justice Gavai for the top court's decision on the use of a bulldozer by the state governments.

"The CJI is sitting on a Constitution post and is called ‘My Lord’, so he should understand the meaning of it and maintain the dignity. I ask the CJI and people opposing me if Yogi Ji's bulldozer action against people occupying the government's land in Bareilly was wrong?" Kishore said.

'Kishore did so to gain publicity'

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh highlighted the role of social media in "escalating things out of proportion", noting how the statement of BR Gavai, in the Javari temple case, was "misrepresented", which led to the shoe-hurling attempt.

Speaking with ANI, Vikas Singh said, "An Aspect that needs consideration is the role of social media these days in escalating things out of proportion. This original case was a sort of PIL where somebody wanted a Hindu deity which had broken down to be constructed. The CJI rightly said these are matters for the authorities to consider, because there are ASI issues if it is an archaeological structure and religious issues as well. So, accordingly, the petition was dismissed."

"That statement was misrepresented by social media to give an impression as if the CJI had insulted the deity," he added.

Vikas Singh said Kishore did so to gain publicity.

"This lawyer, for the purpose of seeking publicity, has done this exercise, and I will beseech the media and social media not to give publicity to this lawyer because his whole purpose is to get publicity," he said.

