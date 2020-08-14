e-paper
Home / India News / You have so much to be proud of: Netanyahu to India

You have so much to be proud of: Netanyahu to India

“Swatantra Diwas ki haardik shubhkamnayen”, Israel’s Netanyahu said in Hindi.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with PM Narendra Modi.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday congratulated his Indian counterpart and a “very good friend” Narendra Modi and the people of India on the eve of the country’s Independence Day, saying “you have so much to be proud of”.

“Wishing my very good friend@PMOIndia@narendramodi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay You have so much to be proud of,” the Israeli Prime Minister tweeted a day ahead of India’s Independence Day and just before the onset of Sabbath when official work generally comes to a standstill in this Jewish country. 

The Sabbath is Judaism’s day of rest and the seventh day of the week.

“Swatantra Diwas ki haardik shubhkamnayen”, he added in Hindi.

The tweet also carried a photo of Modi and Netanyahu.

Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
