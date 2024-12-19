‘You will be chief minister someday’: Devendra Fadnavis tells deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the state assembly on Thursday, said that deputy CM Ajit Pawar would also occupy the chief ministerial post “someday”, reported news agency PTI. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told deputy CM Ajit Pawar during an assembly session that he will too be CM someday(PTI)

Responding to comments that Ajit Pawar was a “permanent deputy CM”, Fadnavis stated his belief that the NCP chief would become chief minister.

“You are called ‘permanent deputy CM’... but my wishes are with you... you will be the CM someday," he said.

Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra for the sixth time on December 5, along with deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

During the legislative assembly winter session in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis also praised Pawar and Shinde, saying that they both work 24/7 in shifts.

“Ajit Pawar will work in the morning since he is an early riser. I am on duty from 12 noon to midnight while throughout the night… you all know who,” Fadnavis said, referring to Eknath Shinde.

He was replying to a debate in the legislative assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his joint address to both Houses of the state legislature during the ongoing Winter Session in Nagpur.

The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP won over 230 of the state's 288 assembly seats. It was an impressive comeback, especially for Ajit Pawar's NCP, after it could win just one seat in the Lok Sabha polls.



In the battle for the party name and its ‘clock’ symbol, his faction got both. His uncle and veteran politician Sharad Pawar now heads NCP (SP), an ally of the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The opposition alliance could win just 46 seats.