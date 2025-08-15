Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
‘Your country enjoys well-deserved respect’: Putin sends Independence Day greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 03:10 pm IST

President Putin said that India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 69th Independence Day, saying India "enjoys well-deserved respect at the global stage."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin.(PTI)
In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in India posted, "Vladimir Putin sent greetings to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday, Independence Day."

President Putin said that India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. He also emphasised the value of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda. We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas," the Russian Embassy in India quoted Putin as saying.

The Russian President added that the bilateral cooperation aligns with the interests of people in both the countries and contributes to regional and global security and stability.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also extended greetings on the Independence Day.

"On the anniversary of this milestone in global history, I wish that all the aspirations of the Indian nation, progressing on the path of development and public welfare, be fulfilled," Ambassador Alipov said in a post on X.

