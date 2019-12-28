Youth Congress leader gunned down in Bihar’s Hajipur

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 11:37 IST

A leader of Congress party’s youth wing was gunned down by unidentified men in Bihar’s Hajipur on Saturday morning, triggering violent protests in and around the town in Vaishali district.

Sub-divisional police officer (Sadar), Raghav Dayal, said Rakesh Yadav, a former general secretary of Youth Congress, was attacked when he was on his way to a gym from his Minapur house.

As soon as he reached Cinema Road, the two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him and shot twice at his temple from a point-blank range. The attackers managed to flee from the scene after opening fire in the air.

Police said the situation turned tense as soon as the news of the murder spread in the area. Hundreds of agitators took to the streets demanding stern action against the killers of Yadav.

A section of protesters burnt tyres, forced shopkeepers to down their shutters and blocked roads. People also damaged a police patrolling car and pelted stones on the vehicle of the superintendent of police, Jagunatharaddi Jalaraddi.

They also gheraoed Jalaraddi’s residence demanding action against the culprits.

Local residents told the police that Yadav had played a crucial role during the previous Lok Sabha election and he was likely to contest the upcoming assembly election from Hajipur constituency.

Senior police official reached the spot and recovered three empty cartridges from the spot. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Jalaraddi said an investigation has been launched into the murder and a massive manhunt is on to trace the culprits. He added that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to book.

Police said all possible angles are being looked into.

A large posse of police personnel led by SDPO Dayal has been deployed on the spot in view of the tension, police said.