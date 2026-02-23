Youth Congress protest: Margaret Alva calls for decorum at global platforms

Days after the Indian Youth Congress (IYC)’s protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday sparked political controversy, former Union minister Margaret Alva on Monday called for decorum at international platforms, before clarifying that her views are personal and do not diminish her unwavering commitment to the Congress and its ideology. Congress leader Margaret Alva. (X)

“At international events, there has to be dignity, there has to be discipline and a sense of responsibility,” Alva told journalists in Bengaluru. She added that dissent is a democratic right, but its expression must uphold India’s global image.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi seized upon the comment and attacked the Congress. He said even senior Congress leaders were now acknowledging the need for dignified conduct at global forums. “Now, voices have begun to emerge even from within the Congress that international events demand dignified conduct, and such frivolous behaviour is highly condemnable,” he said, citing Alva’s comments.

Trivedi claimed the Congress ideology was being rejected. “Its alliance partners are rejecting it, and now even its own senior and veteran leaders are distancing themselves. The public is completely condemning it.”

On X, Alva reiterated her commitment to the Congress. She said the Congress has always allowed and welcomed diverse points of view, dissent, and positive criticism, unlike the BJP and its ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “My views on the protest at the AI Conference are personal and do not diminish my unwavering commitment to the Congress Party & its ideology,” she wrote. “Beware of political operators masquerading as journalists, who to earn their livelihood & satisfy their puppeteers are attempting to spin a personal opinion into complex political drama.”

Around 15 IYC members entered the summit venue and took off their T-shirts, which had pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump with the caption “PM is compromised” and “India US Trade Deal”. They held up their T-shirts and shouted slogans against Modi.