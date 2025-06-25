Youth today cannot afford to be unaware of Emergency: Vice President Dhankhar

Dehradun: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday termed the Emergency of 1975 as the “darkest period” in Indian democracy and called on today’s youth to understand its implications so such a chapter is never repeated. He was addressing students and faculty members as the chief guest at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University in Nainital. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo)

“Youth today cannot afford to be unaware of the Emergency. A lakh and forty thousand people were put behind bars. They had no access to the justice system, no means to vindicate their Fundamental Rights,” he said

Recalling the judicial response to the Emergency, Dhankhar highlighted that nine high courts had ruled that Fundamental Rights could not be suspended, even during a state of emergency. However, he noted with concern that the Supreme Court reversed those verdicts, ruling that the declaration and duration of Emergency were solely executive decisions and beyond judicial review. “It was a major setback to the people at large,” he said.

Dhankhar also referred to Justice HR Khanna’s historic dissent, the only judge on the Supreme Court bench to uphold civil liberties during the Emergency. “A leading American newspaper wrote that if democracy ever returns to Bharat, a monument will surely be built for HR Khanna,” he said.

Observing June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, Dhankar urged students to learn about the erosion of democratic rights that occurred during the Emergency. “Those who were jailed went on to become Prime Ministers and Presidents of the country. You are the most vital stakeholders in democracy. The government has thoughtfully decided that this day will serve as a reminder — so it never happens again,” he said.

Describing the Emergency as an “earthquake that shook democracy,” Dhankhar recalled how the then Prime Minister, after facing an adverse high court ruling, pushed for the Emergency for personal gain, sidelining the Cabinet and overriding constitutional values. “The night was dark, and the declaration was signed. What followed for nearly two years was unimaginable — a period that must never be forgotten,” he said.

Speaking on higher education, Dhankhar underscored the transformative potential of campus learning. “Academic institutions are not just for earning degrees. They are the organic crucibles of innovation, ideation, and national change. Fear of failure should never stand in the way of creativity,” he said.

Dhankar also emphasised the importance of alumni networks and their contributions in strengthening institutions. Citing global examples, he noted that some institutions abroad have alumni endowment funds exceeding $50 billion. “If 1 lakh alumni of Kumaon University contribute ₹10,000 annually, you generate ₹100 crore a year. It will make the institution self-sustaining and help build stronger alumni connections,” he said, urging the university to take the lead in launching a formal alumni association from “Dev Bhoomi.”