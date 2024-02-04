YouTuber used fake documents to make sensational claims on Sridevi's death: CBI

Deepti R Pinniti who on various YouTube videos claimed that there was a coverup between India and the UAE government over Sridevi's death was making her allegations based on forged documents, the CBI said. The CBI has now filed a chargesheet against the Bhubaneshwar-based Deepti who claimed to be a self-styled investigator. Deepti also made similar sensational claims about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sridevi died in Dubai in February 2018 after she drowned in the bathtub. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his room on June 14, 2020. Sridevi died in 2018 after accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.

Deepti through her social media accounts commented on both these deaths and produced evidence -- letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh. All these letters were forged, the CBI said. The CBI filed a complaint against Deepti based on a complaint from Mumbai-based lawyer Chandni Shah. Shah pointed out that in her videos and live sessions, Deepti apparently produced records from the UAE government but they appeared to be forged.

CBI raided Deepti's house in December last year and seized her phones and laptops. the investigation revealed that the documents presented by her during YouTube discussions, pertaining to the prime minister and the defence minister, were "forged", the CBI said in its report submitted to a special court.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Deepti said the CBI did not record her statement regarding the case. "When the letters in question are incriminating against the very authorities under whom the CBI comes, CBI becomes a party of conflict to be the entity to collect evidence," Deepti told PTI.

In a YouTube video, Deepti Pinniti has been described as a 'businesswoman who has been investigating mysterious deaths of SSR, Sridevi, Disha Salian and others related to Bollywood'. In a recent video, Deepti claimed her team went to Dubai to source the "original documents" from the hospital. Deepti said she placed these documents in the court.

(With PTI inputs)