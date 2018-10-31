YSR Congress, Jana Sena may not contest Telangana polls

The YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are unlikely to contest assembly elections in Telangana scheduled to be held on December 7.

“We are yet to decide whether or not to contest the assembly elections. We know our limitations. Anyway, we shall take a call by November 12, when the nomination process begins,” YSRC Telangana unit president Gattu Srikanth Reddy said. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who recently had a meeting with party leaders in Telangana , also expressed similar view stating that it was a waste of money and energy to contest the elections.

In recent times, both YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan have openly praised the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government several times.

KCR’s son K T Rama Rao has in the past extended support Pawan’s rallies in Andhra and condemned the recent knife attack on Jagan. “We have good relations with TRS. But we have not taken any decision to support the TRS,” says Srikanth Reddy.

In the 2014 general elections, the YSRC fielded candidates in Telangana and won three MLA seats and a Lok Sabha seat , while the JSP, which was founded just before the elections, did not contest the elections but supported the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party combine.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 07:03 IST