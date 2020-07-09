YSR Congress MLAs file criminal case against party’s Lok Sabha member

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:20 IST

In less than a week after the YSR Congress Party submitted a petition to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking to disqualify its MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju for his alleged anti-party activities, the party lawmakers in West Godavari district filed criminal cases against him.

On Thursday, Bhimavaram MLA Granthi Srinivas filed a case in the local police station alleging that the MP, who represents Narasapuram parliamentary constituency, had abused him and other YSRCP MLAs. He also sent a copy of the complaint to the district superintendent of police.

In his complaint, Srinivas said when he, along with MLAs and a couple of ministers, addressed a press conference a few weeks ago to question the MP’s anti-party activities, the latter had described them as a flock of pigs.

“He has been trying to instigate groupism in the party by raising the caste bogey and creating law and order issues,” the MLA said.

He requested the police to take action against Raghurama Krishnam Raju for abusing the party MLAs and tarnishing their prestige in public.

Another senior YSRCP leader and state housing minister Ch Sriranganath Raju also filed a separate complaint with Poduru police station in his Achanta assembly constituency, demanding that a criminal prosecution be launched against the Narasapuram MP for his alleged derogatory comments against the party MLAs and ministers.

Sriranganath Raju alleged that the MP had abused him and his son and described them as thieves and robbers.

“This has hurt us a lot and damaged my reputation in public. Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been making wild allegations against us for his selfish political benefits,” the minister complained.

A Similar complaint was lodged by YSRCP MLA from Narsapuram Mudunuri Prasada Raju with the local police. Two other MLAs – Karumuri Venkata Nageshwar Rao from Tanukgu assembly constituency and Kottu Satyanarayana from Tadepalligudem are also getting ready to file separate complaints against Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

The Narasapuram MP could not be reached for comments.