YSR Congress refuses to be part of panels constituted to study capital bills

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 10:02 IST

A week after adopting a resolution in the Andhra Pradesh assembly abolishing the state legislative council, the YSR Congress Party-led government has refused to acknowledge the constitution of select committees of the Upper House to look into the two bills related to the creation of three capitals.

Legislative council chairperson Mohammed Ahmed Shariff had announced the constitution of the two select committees—one to study AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020, and another for the decentralisation bill.

Shariff had used his discretionary powers under Rule 154 of the business rules of the state legislature to refer the two bills to the select committee after a heated discussion on January 22.

On Monday, the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) nominated its members—P Ashok Babu, Nara Lokesh, G Tippe Swamy, BT Naidu and G Sandhya Rani—for the select committee on the decentralisation bill and G Deepak Reddy, B Arjunudu, B Ravichandra, G Srinivasulu and B Naga Jagadeeswara Rao for the committee on APCRDA repeal bill.

Similarly, the PDF nominated KS Lakshman Rao and I Venkateswara Rao, and the BJP suggested the names of PVN Madhav and Somu Veerraju for the two select committees.

However, YSRC refused to send any names to the select committees.

Party members in the council Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu on Monday wrote to the state legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu that the YSRC does not acknowledge the constitution of the select committees by Shariff as “he had not followed any procedure or rules of the legislature.”

Senior YSRC leader and advisor (public affairs) to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the ruling party had already recommended the dissolution of the Upper House to the Centre.

“As such, we don’t acknowledge the formation of the select committee. How can we send names to the committee that doesn’t exist?” Reddy asked.

He pointed out that for the formation of the select committee, the council chairperson should take the opinion of the members of all parties and conduct voting on the motion moved by a party asking for the committee.

“No such procedure was followed and the chairman said he was using his discretionary powers to constitute the select committee. He can use his discretion only when the rules are not clear, but not when there is a well laid-down procedure for formation of the select committee,” he argued.

When contacted, Shariff refused to comment on whether he would go ahead with the formation of select committees without involving the ruling party. “I cannot make any comment as I am in a Constitutional position,” Shariff said.

An official in the chairperson’s office, who preferred anonymity, said Shariff would take a call in a day or two after discussing with the legal experts and legislature officials.

“The chairman has not violated any rules in referring the bills to the select committees. So, there is every chance that he will go ahead with the formation of committees without the presence of the ruling party members,” he said.