YSRCP blames TDP ‘monster’ for murder of Muslim minority leader Sheikh Rashid

YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Thursday accused the ruling Teugu Desam Party and its ‘goondas’ (goons) of the murder of his party's Muslim minority leader Sheikh Rashid in Vinukonda. Videos on platform X started to trend showing Muslim minority leader of the YSRCP being thrashed. After his death, the YSRCP blamed TDP goons and #SaveAPFromTDP started to trend (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

On Wednesday night, 27-year-old Rashid was on his way back home when he was attacked allegedly by Sheikh Jilani, Palanadu district SP Kanche Srinivas said.

The murder took place at the crowded Mandlamudi bus stand and was recorded on video, capturing the brutal nature with which Rashid was thrashed and then hacked to death with a machete.

Rashid succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

After his death, the YSRCP posted on X, “Jilani, a TDP goon who transformed into an anthropomorphic monster, has brutally killed a YSRCP activist in Palnadu.”

The video of Jilani fatally wounding Rashid has since then made rounds on X, leading the hashtag - #SaveApFromTDP - to trend, with people showing shock and dismay at the alleged political violence.

However, TDP MLC Deepak Reddy claimed it was a dispute between two friends and both belonged to YSRCP party.

“YSRCP is falsely putting allegation on TDP.” he said.

SP of Palanadu district, Kanche Srinivas, said prima-facie the murder was not politically motivated.

“We are currently investigating the accused for more information. Those involved in such activities will face severe punishment,” he told PTI.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered his condolences and pinned the murder on the TDP. He also pointed out that the state was witnessing several reports of crime that need to be addressed by the government.

He said, "The government is indulging in heinous acts to suppress the opposition... I strongly warn Chandrababu Naidu that power is not permanent and that he should give up his violent ways. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take note of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state."