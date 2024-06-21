 YSRCP leader changes name after defeat against Pawan Kalyan in Andhra polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
YSRCP leader changes name after defeat against Pawan Kalyan in Andhra polls

PTI |
Jun 21, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham changed his name following a defeat to Pawan Kalyan in Pithampuram assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to 'Padmanabha Reddy', fulfilling his pledge made during the election campaign, after he failed to ensure the defeat of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the recently concluded assembly polls.

In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Kalyan. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Kalyan. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

The septuagenarian changed his name following the victory of Kalyan in Pithapuram assembly constituency.

ALSO READ: Ahead of crucial elections, senior Kapu leader likely to join YSRCP

In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Kalyan.

“Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition,” Reddy told media. However, he complained that the Janasena chief’s fans and followers were allegedly abusing him.

“The youth who love you (Kalyan) are incessantly dropping expletive messages. In my view this is not right. Rather than abusing, do one thing…eliminate us (all family members),” said Reddy.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan assumes office as Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister

Reddy, a prominent Kapu community leader and former minister has campaigned for Kapu reservation. He joined the YSRCP a few months before the elections.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
YSRCP leader changes name after defeat against Pawan Kalyan in Andhra polls
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
