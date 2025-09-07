YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy gets interim bail to vote in Vice Presidential polls

A special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau cases in Vijayawada on Saturday granted interim bail to YSR Congress Party parliamentarian PV Mithun Reddy so that he could exercise his vote in the Vice-Presidential elections scheduled to be held on September 9. A special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau cases in Vijayawada on Saturday granted interim bail to YSR Congress Party parliamentarian PV Mithun Reddy. (HT PHOTO)

ACB court judge Justice P Bhaskar Rao, who reserved the judgement on Wednesday after hearing arguments on Mithun Reddy’s bail plea, pronounced the order, granting him interim bail for five days.

The judge asked the MP to deposit ₹50,000 as security under the guarantee of two individuals and directed him to surrender to the jail by 5pm on September 11. He was later released from Rajahmundry Central Jail, where he had been lodged in judicial remand since July 20.

During the arguments, Mithun Reddy’s counsel brought to the notice of the court that, as the floor leader of the YSRCP in Parliament, he must participate in the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9.

Seeking interim bail, the counsel emphasised that the request was solely to enable Mithun Reddy to cast his vote and lead his party MPs during the election process.

“Mithun Reddy carries the responsibility of guiding his party members in the Vice-Presidential election. He is prepared to surrender to the court immediately after the voting concludes,” the counsel submitted.

Countering the plea, the SIT’s counsel maintained that granting interim bail could affect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. They referenced the Amritpal Singh case, noting that the Election Commission had permitted postal ballots in similar circumstances, and Singh had availed that option during the Vice-Presidential election.

The MP’s advocate, however, contended that postal ballots were not a viable alternative in this case, as they are not a standard procedure for such elections. They pointed out that Mithun Reddy had voluntarily surrendered after the case was filed against him, underscoring his cooperation with the investigation.

Further, the counsel accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of attempting to mislead the court to prevent Reddy’s participation in the election. They argued that the Amritpal Singh judgment cited by the SIT was irrelevant to Mithun Reddy’s situation.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the ACB court judge granted five days’ bail to Mithun Reddy to enable him cast his vote in the Vice-Presidential polls.

Mithun Reddy, who represents Rajampet parliamentary constituency, was arrested on July 19 by the SIT, which has been probing the ₹3,500 crore liquor scam that allegedly happened during the previous YSR Congress Party regime.

The MP was named as accused number 4 (A-4) in the liquor scam case and was charged with receiving kickbacks from liquor manufacturers and diverting the money into various alleged shell companies and from there to ultimate beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the ACB court in Vijayawada on Saturday evening granted bail to three other accused in the liquor scam – former IAS officer K Dhanunjay Reddy, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the chief minister’s office P Krishna Mohan Reddy and director of Bharati Cements, Balaji Govindappa, people familiar with the development said.

The court also directed all three accused to surrender their passports to the authorities. Additionally, it ordered each of them to submit two sureties of ₹1 lakh each.

To be sure, the SIT arrested Balaji Govindappa (accused no. 33) on May 14, and Dhanunjaya Reddy (A-31) and Krishna Mohan Reddy (A-32) on May 17 in connection with the liquor scam.

So far, the SIT has arrested 12 individuals, including Mithun Reddy, in connection with the liquor scam. Prominent among them are: former IT advisor to the previous YSRCP government Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, who was named A-1, was arrested on April 21, 2025; Sajjala Sridhar Reddy (A-6) – Managing Director of SPY Agro Industries was arrested on April 26, 2025, B Chanakya (A-8), P. Dilip (personal assistant to Rajasekhar Reddy), and Govindappa Balaji (Director, Bharathi Cements) – all arrested in Mysuru on May 13, 2025

Retired IAS officer and former secretary in the CMO K Dhanunjaya Reddy and former officer on special duty in the CMO P Krishna Mohan Reddy were arrested on May 16, 2025. Former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was arrested on June 18.