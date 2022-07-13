YSRCP, TDP vie with each other to support Murmu

For the first time, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu were on the same page on Tuesday.

Both the parties virtually competed with each other in extending support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for presidential election Droupadi Murmu who came to Vijayawada to seek the support of the parties.

YSRCP announced support to Murmu much earlier and its general secretary and MP V Vijay Sai Reddy accompanied her while she filed her nomination on June 26. However, it was only on Monday that the TDP took a decision to support her candidature.

Murmu was accorded a rousing welcome by the ruling YSRCP when she came to Vijayawada along with union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy. The chief minister arranged a reception in her honour at CK Convention Centre, Mangalagiri, where he introduced all his party MPs and MLAs, who would be voting for her in the presidential election.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan emphasised the need to strengthen and support Murmu, who is an Adivasi and a woman. He said all the 151 MLAs and 31 MPs of the party would vote for her as it falls in line with the party stand of prioritising SC, ST, BC and Minorities with the implementation of social justice.

The chief minister announced that mock polling will be held on July 18 to ensure that no vote goes invalid and directed all the legislators and parliamentarians to cast their votes without fail.

Seeking support for her candidature as President of India, Murmu traced the history of Andhra Pradesh, paying homage to great fighters and leaders from the state, and said she was fortunate to run for the highest post in the 75th year of independence Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Earlier, she met the chief minister at his camp office in Tadepalli, where she was blessed by the Vedic priests of Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam.

After Murmu completed her interaction with the electors of YSRCP, she drove to Taj Gateway Hotel, where she was accorded a rousing reception by the TDP leaders led by Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for choosing Murmu as the presidential candidate. “The TDP takes pride in extending support to a great tribal leader like Murmu and is fortunate enough to have her here,” Naidu said.

Terming the life of Murmu as “exceptional”, Naidu said she would be an inspiration to the downtrodden sections of society for leading a simple life. “The TDP takes pride in extending support to a great tribal leader like Murmu and is fortunate enough to have her here,” Naidu said.

