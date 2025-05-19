Yusuf Pathan drops out of India's anti-terror outreach, BJP targets Mamata Banerjee

The BJP accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of forcing Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan to opt out from the diplomatic delegation aimed at 'exposing Pakistan'. The remarks come hours after Pathan pulled out of the team, which will visit 30 countries to deliver India's message against terrorism. Yusuf Pathan was named in a delegation that will visit various countries to convey India's message against terrorism.(PTI File)

The cricketer-turned-politician's name was announced as part of a delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha that is set to go to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore to convey India's message on Operation Sindoor.

Trinamool Congress announced that none of their MPs would be a part of the initiative as the BJP-led government at the Centre hadn't consulted the party before finalising the names. The party, though, insisted it is not boycotting the diplomatic effort and only wants that it should be allowed to pick its representative.

Reacting sharply, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya said in a post on X, “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to force the TMC MP to withdraw from the multi-party delegation is unfortunate.”

This is a government of India’s delegation and it should have been kept above partisan politics, Malviya said, maintaining that Members of Parliament (MPs) are representatives of the people as well. It sends a subliminal message that Mamata Banerjee and her party are unwilling to speak out against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” the BJP leader charged.

“What is worse is that while a caucus of senior party apparatchiks prevailed, likely because they were not part of the delegation, other senior TMC MPs are now sending feelers to be included,” he said, adding, “After all, it is a matter of national pride to represent the country at such a moment”.

Malviya slammed Banerjee, accusing her of representing the “worst kind of politics”.

“Unfortunately, West Bengal is bearing the brunt of it,” he said, adding, “Let us not forget that a hostile demographic shift is staring the state in the face.”