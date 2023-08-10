Manipur cops file FIR over rape of 37-yr-old on May 3

New Delhi: The Manipur police on Wednesday registered a zero FIR over the alleged rape of a 37-year-old woman in the state’s Churachandpur on May 3, when ethnic clashes broke out in the state, an officer aware of the matter said. Ethnic violence largely between the Kuki and Meitei communities has rocked the state for three months (File photo)

According to the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the woman filed an FIR at the Bishnupur police station on Wednesday, alleging that she was raped by “five-six Kuki miscreants” in Churachandpur. HT has not seen a copy of the FIR.

A zero FIR is registered when the complainant is unable to file a complaint at the police station where the crime happened. In such instances, the case, after being registered, is transferred to the concerned police station.

Ethnic violence largely between the Kuki and Meitei communities has rocked the state for three months, claimed at least 152 lives and left over 50,000 injured. Both sides have accused each other of brutality, including crimes against women. In July, a 30-second video showing a mob of hooting men stripping and parading two tribal women naked in Manipur sparked a nationwide outcry.

Quoting from her FIR, the officer said that the woman alleged that at around 4.30 pm on May 3, a group of Kuki men waylaid her and sexually assaulted her. She said that more men joined in on the assault, the officer added.

“She told police that she then fell unconscious, and when she regained consciousness, she found herself in a house surrounded by Meitei people. The zero FIR will be transferred to Chruachandpur, and they will probe the case,” said the officer.

The official added that the woman was sent for medical examination at the Department of Forensic Science and Toxicology, RIMS, after which a zero FIR under section 376D (gang rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) was filed at the Bishnupur police station.

