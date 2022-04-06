Home / India News / Zomato, Swiggy offline due to 'technical snag', Twitter users respond
Zomato, Swiggy offline due to 'technical snag', Twitter users respond

Online platform downdetector showed as many as 3,030 reports of outages for Zomato in India at 2pm, and 789 for Swiggy at the same time.
The app of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on a mobile phone above its logo displayed in this illustration picture.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 03:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy reported simultaneous outages across several cities in India on Wednesday afternoon, causing no small measure of panic among tens of thousands of people looking to order lunch, an afternoon cup of chai or a cold juice to beat the summer heat.

Shortly after complaints began flooding Twitter both companies confirmed problems with their respective platforms and stressed that teams were working to fix the issue, which some media reports attributed to snags with the Amazon Web Services platform.

Here are some reactions from the users:

