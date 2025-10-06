Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Zubeen death: ED, IT to probe irregularities of festival organiser, says Assam CM

ByUtpal Parashar
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 03:52 pm IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government wants to ensure that no one related to singer Zubeen Garg’s death manages to escape

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the enforcement directorate (ED) and income tax (IT) department would investigate allegations of financial irregularities against festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested last week in connection with the suspicious death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)

Fifty-two-year-old Garg died while swimming in sea in Singapore where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF) organised by Mahanta. Following allegations of foul play, the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Assam police lodged a case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, death due to negligence against Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma. Mahanta and Sharma were arrested on October 1 in Delhi and Gurgaon, respectively, and following their interrogations an additional charge of murder was added to the case.

The CID also arrested Garg’s bandmate, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and singer Amritprava Mahanta, both of whom were present in Singapore and at the scene of the singer’s death. The CID has lodged a separate case against Mahanta for alleged financial irregularities after recovery of many seals, documents and other details during searches at his Guwahati residence after Garg’s death.

“I believe that central government agencies like enforcement directorate (ED) and income tax (IT) would also take cognizance of financial irregularities of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

We are in discussions with those agencies already to look into these issues professionally. We want to ensure that no one (related to Garg’s death) manages to escape,” the chief minister said during a press meet in Guwahati.

Besides the four persons already arrested, the CID are also questioning Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, an Assam police officer who had gone to Singapore along with the singer and was present at the spot when he died. The CID had issued notices to eight Assamese NRIs based in Singapore, who had organised a yacht party for Garg and were present when the incident took place, to appear before it to record their statements related to the case. The deadline of the notices expired on Monday.

“One Assamese based in Singapore, Rup Kamal Kalita, will arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday. I hope that all others will also come. Some are not willing to come here and join the investigation, but we have kept up pressure on them. We need to get their statements to finish the investigation fast,” said Sarma.

“Our police aren’t required to go to Singapore and can’t go to another country to conduct an investigation. The government at Centre has already invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), which India has with Singapore. Under that, the Singapore government will share with Indian authorities details of the investigation they have done in Garg’s death,” he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Zubeen death: ED, IT to probe irregularities of festival organiser, says Assam CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On