Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Zubeen fans queue up in thousands for last glimpse of their idol

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 09:44 pm IST

Huge crowds of grief-stricken fans queued through the night, waiting for hours to catch a final glimpse of the singer.

Thousands of people gathered in Guwahati on Sunday to bid farewell to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19.

Zubeen Garg lost his life in Singapore on 19 September.(ANI)

Huge crowds of grief-stricken fans queued through the night, waiting for hours to catch a final glimpse of the singer, whose mortal remains were kept in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese 'gamosa'.

Prominent personalities, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, singer Papon and a representative of the king of Bhutan, also paid their respects at the stadium.

After Zubeen Garg's mortal remains reached Guwahati on Sunday, hundreds of fans were seen crying and having an emotional response at the sight of their favourite singer in a glass casket. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was seen breaking down in tears as his mortal remains reached their Guwahati residence.

Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said singer Zubeen Garg’s journey to the cremation ground will begin at 7.30 am on Tuesday from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his mortal remains have been kept for people to pay their last respects.

Also read | Zubeen's final journey to begin at 7.30 am on Tuesday: Assam CM Himanta

Personnel of Assam Police will be the pallbearers of the coffin from the national highway, adjacent to Kamarkuchi, to the cremation site and accord a gun salute to the popular singer.

Zubeen Garg lost his life in Singapore on 19 September. He had travelled to the city to attend the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
