e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

2 arrested in connection with murder of Indian-origin man in London

The police have not named those arrested, but said one is aged 20, the other 24, and both are in custody in a west London police station.

indians-abroad Updated: May 07, 2020 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, London
Baljit Singh, the indian-origin man who was killed in London. (Photo: Scotland Yard)
Baljit Singh, the indian-origin man who was killed in London. (Photo: Scotland Yard)
         

Scotland Yard has arrested two people in connection with the murder of a London-based man, Baljit Singh, who was assaulted in Hayes on April 25, officials said on Thursday.

The police have not named those arrested, but said one is aged 20, the other 24, and both are in custody in a west London police station. A post mortem at the Fulham mortuary on April 27 gave the cause of Singh’s death as compression to the neck.

Detective chief inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this tragic incident and our investigation is still very much ongoing. I want to thank the public for their help so far and also renew my appeal for any information”.

The police and the London Ambulance Service were called around 11 pm on April 25 to a report that an unresponsive man had been found in an alleyway at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 37-year-old Singh, who lived locally.

“Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life…I would like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes from around 22.00 hrs onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals”, Rance added.

top news
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper