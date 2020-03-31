e-paper
Covid-19: Indian-origin UK lawmaker Virendra Sharma discharged, says ‘recovering at home’

Noting that many Britons, including those of Indian origin, are stranded abroad, Sharma said he and his staff have been liaising with the Foreign Office. There has been "some positive developments" on this, but the issue has not yet been resolved for all, he added.

indians-abroad Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:18 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Hailing from Jalandhar district, Virendra Sharma, 72, is among nearly 30 MPs who have gone into self-isolation with symptoms or tested positive.(HT Photo )
         

Senior Labour MP Virendra Sharma, who last week tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised when his condition deteriorated, said on Tuesday that he has now been discharged and is “recovering well at home”.

Hailing from Jalandhar district, Sharma, 72, is among nearly 30 MPs who have gone into self-isolation with symptoms or tested positive. Senior figures afflicted include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, health secretary Matt Hancock and Scotland secretary Alister Jack.

Sharma, MP from Ealing Southall, said: “At Hillingdon Hospital I tested positive for coronavirus, and had some trouble breathing, and so was hospitalised for a week. My care was exceptional, and I want to pay an enormous tribute to all the staff at the hospital and across the NHS”.

“Now I am back home again and self-isolating, and following all the NHS and government advice. I want to urge everyone else to do the same…The amazing men and women of the NHS working in almost impossible situations, with too little kit and too little support deserve our help”.

Noting that many Britons, including those of Indian origin, are stranded abroad, Sharma said he and his staff have been liaising with the Foreign Office. There has been “some positive developments” on this, but the issue has not yet been resolved for all, he added.

