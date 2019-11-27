e-paper
Indian-American Anil Raj killed in terrorist attack on UN vehicle in Kabul

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the attack ;in strongest possible terms’ and called it ‘unconscionable’.

indians-abroad Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. An Afghan official said a blast in that capital Kabul targeting a United Nations vehicle has left at least 1 person dead.
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. An Afghan official said a blast in that capital Kabul targeting a United Nations vehicle has left at least 1 person dead. (AP)
         

Indian-American Anil Raj was killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

“I want to confirm with a heavy heart that a United States citizen, Anil Raj of California, was killed in a terrorist attack on a UN vehicle in Kabul on November 24. There were five other civilians who were injured, including staff,” Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the victim following this tragic incident and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery for those who were injured,” he said.

“Attacks targeting UN personnel working to help the Afghan people are unconscionable, and we condemn this act in the strongest possible terms,” Pompeo said.

The State Department did not provide any other details about Raj.

