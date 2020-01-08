e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020

Indian businessman on first holiday abroad dies of cardiac failure in UAE: Report

Hailing from Punjab, Nem Chand Jain and his wife Rosy came to Dubai on January 2 as part of a group of 18 members from the Jain community from different parts of India, the Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

indians-abroad Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
The man complained of uneasiness on Sunday afternoon while swimming in a pool of a hotel here where the group stayed.
The man complained of uneasiness on Sunday afternoon while swimming in a pool of a hotel here where the group stayed.(PTI Representative Image)
         

A 61-year-old Indian businessman, who was in the UAE on his first holiday abroad, has died of cardiac failure, according to a media report.

Hailing from Punjab, Nem Chand Jain and his wife Rosy came to Dubai on January 2 as part of a group of 18 members from the Jain community from different parts of India, the Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

Chand complained of uneasiness on Sunday afternoon while swimming in a pool of a hotel here where the group stayed.

“He came out of the pool saying he felt tired and uneasy. His wife urged him to go along with her to the room and have some tea. But he couldn’t go up. Before reaching the stairs, he collapsed,” Sunil Jain, the organiser of the trip, was quoted as saying in the report.

He said the lifeguard at the pool performed CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that is done when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. This may happen after an electric shock, heart attack, or drowning.

“The ambulance also reached in 10-15 minutes. Though they tried to save him, they couldn’t,” he said.

Jain said it was Chand’s first trip abroad.

“The body of Chand will be flown home on the return flight he had booked for his 62nd birthday on Wednesday,” he said.

top news
Air India reroutes flights after Iran’s missile attack, says safety first
Air India reroutes flights after Iran’s missile attack, says safety first
Received ‘official verbal message’ from Iran on attack on US forces: Iraq
Received ‘official verbal message’ from Iran on attack on US forces: Iraq
‘Anyone can go anywhere’: Minister on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit
‘Anyone can go anywhere’: Minister on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Alexa, find my supercar: Lamborghini Huracan EVO gets Amazon’s virtual assistant
Alexa, find my supercar: Lamborghini Huracan EVO gets Amazon’s virtual assistant
Reliance Jio announces WiFi calling: Here are all the details
Reliance Jio announces WiFi calling: Here are all the details
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news