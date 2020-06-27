e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian woman in UAE helping over 2,000 stranded compatriots amid Covid-19 pandemic

Sheela Thomas, who has been residing in the UAE for the last 25 years, is doing all this work on a pro bono basis, it said. Though originally from Kerala, she was born and brought up in Hyderabad.

indians-abroad Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Sheela Thomas feeds 300 people from her kitchen at home, the report said.
Sheela Thomas feeds 300 people from her kitchen at home, the report said.(PTI)
         

An Indian lawyer in the UAE is helping over 2,000 stranded and jobless blue-collar compatriots with free legal paperwork to facilitate their return back home, according to a media report on Saturday.

Sheela Thomas, 41, has opened 2,200 files of distressed Indians hailing from states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to help them for their return to India, the Gulf News reported.

“Their paper-work needs to be sorted. Many of their visas have expired,passports still stuck with employers who are not releasing them for some reason or the other. I am taking care of all this work,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

Thomas, who has been residing in the UAE for the last 25 years, is doing all this work on a pro bono basis, it said.

Though originally from Kerala, she was born and brought up in Hyderabad.

“My mobile has turned viral. I am continuously receiving calls for help from stranded Indians and I don’t have the heart to say no,” she said.

Explaining her work, Thomas said she tries to understand the workers’ situation, talks to their employers to release their documents and passports so they can travel home, gets the paper-work in place and keeps it ready for their travel when enough flights are available.

“This land has given me so much. It is time to give back to the UAE and its people. These men are the people of UAE and they need help now,” Thomas said in the report.

She also feeds 300 people from her kitchen at home, the report said.

tags
top news
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Rise in India’s Covid-19 cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS director
Rise in India’s Covid-19 cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS director
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In