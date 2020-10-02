e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 6 % Indian-Americans living below poverty line: Report

“With this report, we wanted to draw attention to the plight of the most underprivileged Indian Americans,” said MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora.

indians-abroad Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans, according to the study.
Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans, according to the study.(Reuters file photo)
         

An estimated 6.5 per cent of the 4.2 million Indian-Americans are living below the poverty line and the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to increase the poverty among members of the community, according to a latest research.

Results of the research “A Study of Poverty in the Indian American Population,” conducted by Devesh Kapur and Jashan Bajwaat of Johns Hopkins’ Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, were released during the Indiaspora Philanthropy Summit 2020 on Thursday.

The incident of poverty is greater among Bengali and Punjabi speaking Indian Americans, Kapoor said.

About one-third are not in the labour force and about a fifth of them are not American citizens, Kapoor said.

“With this report, we wanted to draw attention to the plight of the most underprivileged Indian Americans,” said MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora.

“With COVID-19 wrecking health and economic havoc, this is an appropriate moment to raise awareness and discuss the issue of poverty that exists in our otherwise affluent community. We hope that the report will lead to an increased focus on this topic, followed by targeted measures to make a positive difference,” Rangaswami said.

According to Kapoor, while the study provides a detailed analysis of the impoverished populations of the Indian American community, Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans.

tags
top news
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In