Alexander Skarsgard turns heads in backless halterneck shirt at BFI London Film Festival; Photos surface

Alexander Skarsgård has been on a roll this press season for his upcoming film Pillion. The Swedish actor hit the BFI London Film Festival carpet last night dressed in an edgy outfit. Styled by Harry Lambert, Skarsgard wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin look straight off the designer’s fall 2025 runway: a crisp white backless halterneck shirt, a thin leather tie knotted loose at the throat, and black lace-up leather pants that clung like they were painted on, Vogue reported. Alexander Skarsgård wore a backless halterneck shirt and leather pants at the BFI London Film Festival.(MTV UK / Facebook)

He grounded it with chunky, round-toe Jimmy Choo boots. Lambert, who also styles Josh O’Connor and Eddie Redmayne, has clearly been steering Skarsgård towards a different look and the actor’s leaning in.

Alexander Skarsgard's streak of cheeky style moments

This is not new territory for Skarsgard. As Vogue reports, he has been experimenting all year. At Cannes, he hit the carpet in a pair of knee-high kinky boots and a vintage tee showing a tongue licking a boot. On the British morning show, Lorraine, he turned up in S.S. Daly shorts and pulled socks, twirling before a stunned host. “I wanted to be sexy today,” he told host Ranvir Singh.

Then came the Zurich Film Festival, where he showed up in a silk shirt splashed with a gray graphic print, featuring dildos and butt plugs, from Italian label Magliano, known for drawing on Italy’s queer subcultures of the 19th century.

A film as bold as his wardrobe

The fashion theatrics fit the tone of his upcoming film, A24’s Pillion, a moody, erotic psychodrama about a biker gang leader, Ray (played by Skarsgard), and his submissive recruit, Colin (Harry Melling).

Skarsgard walked the London carpet beside his castmates, including a puppy mask-wearing Paul Tallis and Maggie the Rottweiler, next to a full-sized motorcycle. Earlier, True Blood star turned up to the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in a tux jacket and no pants, on a leash held by Mia Goth.

Talking to Variety, he said the Pillion script “felt so original” that he immediately called his agent. “I was invited into this world with so much love and compassion,” he said, adding that director Lighton “didn’t do it with too much reverence.” Pillion hits theaters in late November.

