Is Patriots' Stefon Diggs playing today against the Tennessee Titans? Here's the latest

The wait’s over for New England Patriots fans. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs will play in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. There had been some concern throughout the week after Diggs showed up on the injury list with a chest issue. But on October 19, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the receiver is cleared to play, which pretty much ends the guessing game. Is Stefon Diggs playing today? Patriots star wide receiver expected to take the field against the Tennessee Titans(Getty Images via AFP)

Stefon Diggs to start against the Titans

CBS Sports reported that Diggs took it easy early in the week. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but looked fine by Friday. The team listed him as “questionable,” though it seems that was just caution.

His availability is a big relief for the Patriots as he’s been the Patriots’ top receiver this year. Thirty-two catches, 387 yards, 12 yards a grab - all team highs. The only thing missing is a touchdown.

What Stefon Diggs' availability means for Patriots

The Patriots walk into Week 7 at 4-2, and a lot of that has to do with Stefon Diggs. He’s been the spark on offense - the guy rookie quarterback Drake Maye keeps looking for when things get tight. “I think the biggest thing is that he’s a receiver that’s easy to throw to,” Maye told reporters on October 9. It’s simple, but it says everything.

Even though Diggs has not scored yet, he changes the way defenses line up. Teams have to plan for him, and that opens the field for New England’s younger receivers to make plays.

The Titans, on the other hand, have not had much go their way. They have dropped five of their first six games, and with Diggs cleared, their defense suddenly has a big problem to deal with.

The Patriots have not officially announced any snap count limits, but all signs point to Diggs taking his usual workload - and trying to help New England push to 5-2. The Patriots vs Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 19, at Nissan Stadium.

FAQs

Is Stefon Diggs playing today against the Titans?

Yes, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed late Saturday that Diggs will play in Week 7.

What injury was Stefon Diggs dealing with?

He had a chest injury that limited him in practice earlier this week.

What time is the Patriots vs Titans game?

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Nissan Stadium.

How has Diggs performed this season?

He has 32 receptions for 387 yards through six games, averaging 12.1 yards per catch.