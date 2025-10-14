Mike Vrabel has made it clear to his players that he won't shy away from calling them out about things they need to correct. Led by Drake Maye, the Patriots have their first 3-game win streak since 2022

He also doesn't want to miss an opportunity to praise them.

“Give them all game balls on me!” Vrabel shouted as he wrapped his postgame speech in the locker room following the Patriots' 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

It was New England's third consecutive victory, something the Patriots haven't achieved since 2022. It also improved their road mark to 3-0, which Vrabel said his young team should celebrate.

“I think that there’s a good balance that can be had from these guys still knowing that they can play better and they can do some things,” Vrabel said. “So, there’s good stuff, and then I just want them to be able to embrace that, then enjoy that and then understand that there’s another challenge on the road here this week again.”

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has played at an elite level during the streak. He threw for a season-best three touchdowns at New Orleans, and it was his third straight game without an interception.

“I think it’s trying to prove over and over again that you’ll be consistent, and doing that, you’ll know to be smart with the football,” Maye said.

How things are coming together offensively isn't a surprise to Maye's teammates.

“I know what he can do, he’s been balling and doing his thing. And that confidence is growing,” receiver DeMario Douglas said. “The team is behind him, and you can see it — how we play for him, get open for him, and make life easier for him.”

There is clearly a lot of rapport between Maye and his receivers. He spread the ball around to seven players on Sunday.

“I think Drake trusts all of us. I think that’s the biggest thing ... the quarterback trusting his receivers to make plays,” said Kayshon Boutte said, who had five catches for 93 yards and a season-high two touchdowns. “Sometimes we’re not open, and when coverage is clouded, he plays himself. We trust that he can run with the ball and get the first , and he did get a couple firsts in critical situations.”

Late-game discipline. Leading 25-16 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Patriots were whistled for three straight penalties. An illegal shift on running back Rhamondre Stevenson wiped out an 8-yard reception by Mack Hollins. Morgan Moses was then called for a false start. Finally, an offensive pass interference call on Stefon Diggs negated his 51-yard grab on the sideline on third-and-17.

Maye's efforts against the Saints put him in elite company. He and Tom Brady are the only players in Patriots history with three-plus games of 200-plus passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a 135-plus passer rating in a single season. Brady did it in 2010 and 2007 .

Penalties continue to be an issue for New England. The Patriots were called for 11 infractions, costing them 65 yards. For the season, they have an NFL-high 54 penalties.

Linebacker Harold Landry and cornerback Carlton Davis received treatment on the field, but both returned. Cornerback Marcus Jones also received attention on the field in the second half.

5 — Maye joined Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks age 23 or younger to have 200-plus passing yards and a 100-plus passer rating in five consecutive games.

The Patriots have an opportunity to improve to 4-0 on the road when they visit Tennessee on Sunday. It will be Vrabel’s first game against the team coached from 2018 to 2023. On Monday, the Titans fired Vrabel's replacement, Brian Callahan.

