Anthony Geary cause of death: What happened to the General Hospital star? All on his illnesses

Anthony Geary, the actor who rose to fame for playing Luke Spencer in ABC's TV show, ‘General Hospital’ died Sunday, his family confirmed. Geary had undergone a surgery two days before, and died from resulting complication, his husband, Claudio Gama said. He was 78 years old. Anthony Geary, the General Hospital star, passed away at 78.(X and Instagram)

"It was a shock for me and our families and our friends," Gama said to TV Insider, confirming the death. "For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband."

TMZ reports that the cause of death remains unclear at the moment. However, the outlet confirmed that the actor a surgery in Amsterdam two days ago and reportedly passed away from complications arising from it. It was not immediately clear what led the 78-year-old to the surgery table.

A family member confirmed that he passed away in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Who Is Claudio Gama, his husband?

Claudio Gama is the longtime husband of actor Anthony Geary. They met in 1995 and married in February 2019, then lived together in Amsterdam with their cat Max after Geary’s retirement from acting. Gama was Geary’s partner and companion for over 30 years.

Geary, playing Luke Spencer on General Hospital, won eight Daytime Emmy Awards for his role on the TV show that spanned about 37 years, on and off. His final cameo on the show in 2017, drew the curtain on his illustrious career on the ABC soap opera.

Geary also appeared on 'The Partridge Family,' 'The Mod Squad,' 'All in the Family' and ‘The Young and the Restless.’